This new construction 2 story home features a spacious and open great room, dining room, and kitchen (which includes a walk-in pantry); gas fireplace; 9 ft ceilings; 3 large secondary bedrooms; bonus room; 5 ft tiled master shower. This home is complete with a full upstairs featuring three bedrooms, a bonus room, and three bathrooms. Downstairs you have your master suite with tray ceilings, and your great room area and kitchen complete with granite countertops. Each home includes a 2-10 Home Warranty. HOA Includes: Gate, Amenities, Boat Ramp, Dock, Roads
4 Bedroom Home in Elloree - $436,254
