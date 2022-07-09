4 Bedroom Home in Elloree - $429,900

Located within the gated community of McCord's Ferry at Lake Marion, this home is available for move in. This home on .44 acre is finished as a Tier 2 interior, this home offers an open concept main living area, screened in porch. Oversized master bedroom with ensuite bathroom and walk-in closet. The interior finishes include 42 inch white shaker cabinets, granite counter tops, whirlpool electric appliances, LVP throughout main living spaces, 9 ft ceilings and gas fireplace. 2-10 Home Warranty.