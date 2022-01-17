 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Elloree - $329,000

Sitting on almost an acre in Calhoun County, within walking distance of Lake Marion, this 4 bedroom, 3 full bathroom home is 2491 square feet. Recently, the homeowner has updated this beautiful home throughout. It's clear that they have thought out all of the details to make this home stand out above the rest. The backyard is a paradise of its own! A private wooden fence surrounds a gorgeous pool and outdoor entertaining area. Public boat access is within a half mile.

