4 Bedroom Home in Elloree - $299,000

Welcome to the beautiful town of Elloree, SC. Only an hour away from Charleston. This solid ranch home sits on over an acre of land with a very large front and back yard with a workshop! Home has been recently remodeled with the perfect modern touch! Two living rooms, sun room, breakfast nook, laundry room, dining room and sizable bedrooms and baths makes this your perfect new home. Plenty of room! Metal roof and newer windows are a major plus. Act Fast! Over 2600 sf under 300k is hard to find.