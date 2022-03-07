 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Elloree - $249,900

Enjoy your coffee on screened back porch watching the ducks and geese land on lovely two-acre pond. This double wide mobile home is situated on waterfront pond with five acres. There is a separate, detached garage building that accommodates one vehicle and includes an additional kitchen, living, and dining area for your "man cave" or could be used for preparation of the fish you caught in your pond. There is also an additional detached carport.

