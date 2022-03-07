Enjoy your coffee on screened back porch watching the ducks and geese land on lovely two-acre pond. This double wide mobile home is situated on waterfront pond with five acres. There is a separate, detached garage building that accommodates one vehicle and includes an additional kitchen, living, and dining area for your "man cave" or could be used for preparation of the fish you caught in your pond. There is also an additional detached carport.
4 Bedroom Home in Elloree - $249,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 23-year-old Greenville man is facing multiple felony charges following Friday’s crash that killed a South Carolina State University student …
An 18-year-old St. Matthews man is accused of killing one man and trying to kill another in the Orangeburg area.
A second T&D Region resident has died tragically in New Orleans during Mardi Gras.
A late-night drug run turned into a quadruple homicide, according to murder suspect Derrick Warren Coleman.
An Olar man has been sentenced to prison for trying to kill a man on a dirt bike, according to a press release from the 2nd Circuit Solicitor’…
SANTEE – A Monday morning shooting in Santee left one person with serious injuries.
The 23-year-old man charged in Friday’s deadly collision remains hospitalized, S.C. Department of Public Safety Director of Public Affairs She…
A 35-year-old Elloree man is accused of biting off part of another man’s ear and burglarizing two homes.