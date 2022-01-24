 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Cordova - $268,000

This beautiful homestead is located in the heart of the Edisto School District. It is surrounded with family farm land. It comes complete with a large pool and pool house. This property also has a shed to store all of your outdoor toys. This property is great for the outdoor family. It sits a good ways off the main highway for complete privacy. You will absolutely love this home. It's a must see.

