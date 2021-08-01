 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Cope - $159,900

4 Bedroom Home in Cope - $159,900

4 Bedroom Home in Cope - $159,900

Looking for acreage? This 4 Bedroom/4 full Bath Home has tremendous potential. Built in the 1930's, this Farmhouse has Hardwood Floors, Soaring Ceilings, Multiple Fireplaces and a Covered Front Porch. The property offers several outbuildings, for storage and Pecan Trees.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News