Beautiful 10 acre Equestrian Estate For Sale. Lovely 4 bedrm 3.5 bath Brick home with 2920 sq ft. and boasts a Large Private Master Suite with a personal office. Equestrian Barn is ideal for horses and offers 3,000 sq ft with electric and water. Enjoy the 16x32 in-ground swimming pool centrally located in between the main house and the Large1600 sq ft Private Guest house. Relax and fish your 1/2 acre stocked pond and enjoy the outdoors. Main home offers newer metal roof, newer carpet, tankless water heater, newer kitchen appliances, Hand Crafted Wood cabinets, plantation blinds, gas fireplace, 2 heat pump units, attic vent fan, cedar closet, 2 car carport with extra long driveway, Irrigation system (well fed) and the list goes on.... Centrally located between Columbia and Charleston.
4 Bedroom Home in Cameron - $550,000
