Country Living at Its' Best On 3 Acre (1.5 Acre Fenced In) In A Private, Quiet and Serene Setting - Featuring 4 Bedrooms And 2 Bathroom On 2387 Square Feet This Home Has Living Room, Dining Room, Family Room, Eat-In Kitchen with Island & Breakfast Nook, Rear Deck, Front Porch, 3 Car Garage 2 Attached And 1 Detached, 1 Carport This Is a True Must See!! - This Property MAY Qualify for Vendee Financing (Vendee ID: 133242) This Property Is Being Sold as Is, Where Is
4 Bedroom Home in Cameron - $225,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 23-year-old Greenville man is facing multiple felony charges following Friday’s crash that killed a South Carolina State University student …
An 18-year-old St. Matthews man is accused of killing one man and trying to kill another in the Orangeburg area.
A second T&D Region resident has died tragically in New Orleans during Mardi Gras.
A late-night drug run turned into a quadruple homicide, according to murder suspect Derrick Warren Coleman.
An Olar man has been sentenced to prison for trying to kill a man on a dirt bike, according to a press release from the 2nd Circuit Solicitor’…
SANTEE – A Monday morning shooting in Santee left one person with serious injuries.
The 23-year-old man charged in Friday’s deadly collision remains hospitalized, S.C. Department of Public Safety Director of Public Affairs She…
A 35-year-old Elloree man is accused of biting off part of another man’s ear and burglarizing two homes.