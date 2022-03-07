4 Bedroom Home in Cameron - $225,000

Country Living at Its' Best On 3 Acre (1.5 Acre Fenced In) In A Private, Quiet and Serene Setting - Featuring 4 Bedrooms And 2 Bathroom On 2387 Square Feet This Home Has Living Room, Dining Room, Family Room, Eat-In Kitchen with Island & Breakfast Nook, Rear Deck, Front Porch, 3 Car Garage 2 Attached And 1 Detached, 1 Carport This Is a True Must See!! - This Property MAY Qualify for Vendee Financing (Vendee ID: 133242) This Property Is Being Sold as Is, Where Is