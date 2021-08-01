4 Bedroom Home in Branchville - $225,000

Country living at its finest! Don't miss out on seeing this beautiful home on double lot featuring a large 1,700 sqft shop with 3 covered parking spaces and garden room. Sit back on the large covered front porch and enjoy this quiet area or enjoy the tremendous amount of room almost 2 acres offers. Open concept kitchen has professional hardwood cabinetry, an eat-in dining area and direct access to sunroom. Built-ins throughout home, oil burning furnace & all bedrooms have large walk-in closets.