4 Bedroom Home in Bowman - $449,000

Conveniently located minutes from I26, this renovated country home and horse friendly property checks all the boxes. Luxury bathroom and kitchen, sunroom, gleaming hardwoods, and heart pine wainscoting are some of the extras! Master is d/s along with a large dining room or second living, breakfast nook, half bath, and great room. Superb landscaping gives great curb appeal away from road. Property has a 50/80 building with a shop/tack room, 2 stalls, riding ring, 16ft lean to. Run off creek!

