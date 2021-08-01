 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Bowman - $310,000

4 Bedroom Home in Bowman - $310,000

4 Bedroom Home in Bowman - $310,000

This home is overflowing with majestic southern charm. Gorgeous wood floors throughout, beautiful coffered ceilings in living room/den/dining room and elegant wainscoting will WOW as soon as you walk through the door. Remodeled kitchen has stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and is topped off with an exposed brick accent. Spacious second floor w/ 3 BR's & sunroom for added space. Private, fenced backyard with additional storage building with water/electric.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News