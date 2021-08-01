4 Bedroom Home in Bowman - $310,000

This home is overflowing with majestic southern charm. Gorgeous wood floors throughout, beautiful coffered ceilings in living room/den/dining room and elegant wainscoting will WOW as soon as you walk through the door. Remodeled kitchen has stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and is topped off with an exposed brick accent. Spacious second floor w/ 3 BR's & sunroom for added space. Private, fenced backyard with additional storage building with water/electric.