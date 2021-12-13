 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Bowman - $299,999

4 Bedroom Home in Bowman - $299,999

Check out this handsome all brick ranch that sits on 1.50 peaceful acres. This home features 4 spacious bedrooms, formal dining area, Main living area, sitting area with plenty of space for office. Dream private backyard for all your needs! Enjoy a day with friends with a Cookout, get your dream pool or garden and includes the two barn type buildings. Come enjoy what country living has to offer yet minutes away from it all, including I95. Buyer to verify all measurements.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News