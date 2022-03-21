4 Bedroom Home in Bowman - $184,999

This beautiful COMPLETELY RENOVATED 1 story ranch SITS ON a HUGE 1/2 ACRE PLUS LOT HVAC SYSTEM REBUILT IN 2022 NEW ROOF 2022 and blank canvas to make your own!!Once inside enjoy a COMPLETELY UPDATED FOUR BEDROOM HOME!!! Beautiful brand-new flooring, plumbing, electric, tiled back splash, Brand-New STAINLESS-STEEL APPLIANCE PACKAGE! All new bathroom renovation with custom tile work!!! Look no further Book your appointment today