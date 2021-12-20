 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Blackville - $250,000

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Blackville - $250,000

Wonderful Edisto River community! This full brick home has so many upgrades such as beautiful hardwood and ceramic tile floors, not a stitch of carpet! 10' high ceilings, recessed lighting, plus grand overhead lights, granite countertops, and heavy dental crown molding that set this home apart from the rest. Owners suite on main level, plus 2nd bedroom with electric FP. Upstairs has Office, Bedroom & bathroom. Walk thru attached garage to see the 1 bed/1 bath guest suite.

