4 Bedroom Home in Blackville - $199,900

4BR 3BA river house in a great community on the Edisto River. The longest black water river in the United States. Built in 2005 off ground on piers so lots of room to park or play underneath home. Open floor plan with kitchen, dining room, eat on bar and living area giving an airy feeling. One full bath on each floor. New HVAC 2020. HOA $125 /yr. with access to boat ramp, docks swimming hole and many more amenities.

