4 Bedroom Home in Bamberg - $475,000

Your rare opportunity to own a historical, totally renovated Southern Victorian home in the heart of Bamberg, SC. Most of the home is original to the build in 1888. This solid 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home has been a witness to history and stands as a testament to the craftsmanship of a bygone era. This home features; front porches, 12'ceilings, 6" pine floors, French doors, double doors, skeleton key locks, door knobs, mantles, claw foot tubs, toile wallpaper, wide moldings, ornate architecture true to a Southern Victorian. The chandeliers in the home are exquisite, some are original to the home as well as some of the medallions. The large windows overlooking the oaks with Spanish moss, let in the natural sunlight adding to the ambience. There is an outdoor garage with a workshop, as well as a large cement pad and brand new carport being built now (with a charging station for your Tesla). You will also find the original fountain in the front yard still in working condition. The character of the home gives you an old time feeling but has all of the modern efficiencies. The kitchen offers a Viking gas stove, a pot filler, granite countertops along with stainless steel appliances. This spacious home radiates splendor and grandeur, imagine sitting on the porch enjoying a tall glass of sweet iced tea. This Conrad Ehrhardt home has been lovingly and professionally renovated paying tribute to this era in the history of Bamberg. This amazing home is on the Bamberg Historical Register.