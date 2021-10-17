Your rare opportunity to own a historical, totally renovated Southern Victorian home in the heart of Bamberg, SC. Most of the home is original to the build in 1888. This solid 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home has been a witness to history and stands as a testament to the craftsmanship of a bygone era. This home features; front porches, 12'ceilings, 6" pine floors, French doors, double doors, skeleton key locks, door knobs, mantles, claw foot tubs, toile wallpaper, wide moldings, ornate architecture true to a Southern Victorian. The chandeliers in the home are exquisite, some are original to the home as well as some of the medallions. The large windows overlooking the oaks with Spanish moss, let in the natural sunlight adding to the ambience. There is an outdoor garage with a workshop, as well as a large cement pad and brand new carport being built now (with a charging station for your Tesla). You will also find the original fountain in the front yard still in working condition. The character of the home gives you an old time feeling but has all of the modern efficiencies. The kitchen offers a Viking gas stove, a pot filler, granite countertops along with stainless steel appliances. This spacious home radiates splendor and grandeur, imagine sitting on the porch enjoying a tall glass of sweet iced tea. This Conrad Ehrhardt home has been lovingly and professionally renovated paying tribute to this era in the history of Bamberg. This amazing home is on the Bamberg Historical Register.
4 Bedroom Home in Bamberg - $475,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
An autopsy shows a 2-year-old Orangeburg boy died as a result of a single gunshot wound to his head.
The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is investigating the death of 2-year-old boy, according to a City of Orangeburg press release
Report: Mother wakes, finds child bleeding and not breathing; Orangeburg police, coroner’s office probe death
Police are investigating after a bleeding 2-year-old boy was carried to the hospital and died on Monday, according to an Orangeburg Department…
Residents of an Orangeburg mobile home park are left wondering where they are going to go and how they are going to live after the Sprinkle Av…
You may be entitled to more than you think from Social Security.
A 25-year-old Orangeburg man is facing charges after he allegedly shot a woman multiple times, killing her, on Friday, according to Orangeburg…
Stolen weapons and a substantial amount of marijuana were seized during a traffic stop, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.
A 21-year-old Orangeburg man was shot in the face on Wednesday afternoon, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.
Orangeburg County
Orangeburg Department of Public Safety