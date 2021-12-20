Offered for sale is one of the newest builds in this golf course community. From the hardwood floors to the 14' ceilings and elaborate molding, you will be impressed! Notable additions include a large patio off the back door, a moisture barrier and de-humidifier under the house, and a state-of-the-art security system. You will find the house spacious and the flow very easy and "home-y." There is a large bonus room upstairs with ample attic space and a full bathroom. There are several walk-in closets as well as an office right off the front door. The laundry room is spacious and right off the access to the 2-car garage. The yard is private and spacious and the driveway contains a large area of concrete. This one is a gem for anyone interested in moving to Bamberg.
4 Bedroom Home in Bamberg - $335,000
