4 Bedroom Home in Bamberg - $289,000

From the beautiful hardwood floors and decorative molding to the stone countertops, quality appliances, and spacious rooms, there's much to love about this house. The flow of the house is natural as it conveniently has a master suite on the main floor off the living room and a HUGE functional laundry room off the kitchen, as well as a half-bath. The enormous amount of updating done to this house gives it a cozy traditional feel with modern functionality. The house sits stately on a large corner lot in the heart of Bamberg and has a fenced in portion in case you have small children or dogs. Why go through the expense of building a house when everything you want is RIGHT HERE.