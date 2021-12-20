 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Fogle's Piggly Wiggly

4 Bedroom Home in Bamberg - $150,000

4 Bedroom Home in Bamberg - $150,000

If you are looking for space, look no further. This large home of 2575 +/- sqft offers room for everyone and would be ideal for entertaining. Large back yard along with a nice carport and shed. This home is also conveniently located near all of the amenities Bamberg has to offer. With some tlc this home can be everything you've been dreaming of.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News