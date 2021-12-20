If you are looking for space, look no further. This large home of 2575 +/- sqft offers room for everyone and would be ideal for entertaining. Large back yard along with a nice carport and shed. This home is also conveniently located near all of the amenities Bamberg has to offer. With some tlc this home can be everything you've been dreaming of.
4 Bedroom Home in Bamberg - $150,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two young males are dead following a Friday evening shooting incident, Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Rene Williams said.
An Orangeburg man has been charged in Monday’s fatal shooting on Stilton Avenue, Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced Friday.
An Orangeburg County jury convicted Talliferro Shannanthony Butler II of armed robbery and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature…
A suspect was taken into custody shortly after a fatal shooting Monday afternoon, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.
A 39-year-old St. Matthews man has been identified as the person shot and killed in the Orangeburg area on Monday.
Orangeburg County
A chronic failure to file her required financial disclosures will cost Orangeburg County’s elected coroner $17,000, the state’s ethics watchdo…
Orangeburg County School District: $190M building plan proposed; some school closures, new O-W discussed
The Orangeburg County School District is considering a $190 million building plan that includes the construction of a new Orangeburg-Wilkinson…
Earlier this year, I heard former South Carolina State defensive back Donnie Shell talk about “Bulldog Tenacity."
Orangeburg County