3 weak, brief tornadoes confirmed in T&D Region

When the bands of Tropical Depression Sally dumped inches of rain throughout The T&D Region on Thursday, she also produced five weak, brief tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service in Columbia.

Three of the five tornadoes were in The T&D Region.

The NWS released preliminary data on Friday stating that their survey team confirmed two tornadoes twisted through Calhoun County, one was near St. Matthews and the other was in the far eastern part of the county.

The survey team also confirmed one tornado was in Orangeburg County near Interstate 95.

The other two tornadoes occurred in Clarendon County, one of which was just across Lake Marion from Santee and the other one was about five miles west northwest of Manning.

“We’ll collect additional data over the next few days to finalize tornado surveys,” the NWS in Columbia tweeted on Friday.

No injuries were reported with the tornadoes.

