3 T&D Region students earn Ride scholarships

COLUMBIA -- The South Carolina State Fair has named its Ride of Your Life Scholarship recipients for 2022 and three come from The T&D Region.

The S.C. State Fair annually awards 50 scholarships to South Carolina high school students planning to pursue their studies at any public or private college, university or technical college in the state. The $6,000 scholarships are awarded at an annual rate of $1,500 and are based on academic and extracurricular achievement, communication skills, need and completeness of the application.

Three students in the area have achieved requirements to be named recipients for the 2022 year -- they are: JoCobe D. Fields of Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School; Riley Mae Johnson of Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School; and Raj Patel of Denmark-Olar High School.

Thanks to Circle K stores, the S. C. State Fair will award three additional scholarships this year – for a total of 53 scholarships.

“We are honored and excited to reward these 53 outstanding students.” State Fair general manager, Nancy Smith said. “Educating the state’s youth is a priority of the fair. We feel blessed to be able to continue our scholarship program throughout the challenging times of the last few years.”

The scholarships must be used at a public or private South Carolina college, university, or technical college and may cover tuition or other educational expenses like on-campus housing, a computer, or textbooks.

Recipients must retain a 3.0 GPA on a 4.0 scale and enroll in no less than 30 credit hours each academic year to receive funding for that year.

The fair has awarded more than $4 million in scholarships since beginning the Ride of Your Life Scholarship program in 1997.

