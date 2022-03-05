3 Bedroom Home in Swansea - $249,900

With plenty of space to plant your roots 905 Basil rd. is a must see for anyone looking for country living at a low price. This four year young, 3bedroom 2 bath, de-titled mobile home sits on over 12 acres of land with it's own private gated entry, stream fed pond, partially cleared lot, and a plenitude of wildlife passing through the property. Convenient to I-26 and Hwy 321 this home greets you with a large front porch/deck or feel like family and come through the back covered porch into this spacious open floor plan design home. The large living room features a gorgeous stone entertainment center flanked by built-in book shelves, a tray ceiling and flows seamlessly into the large kitchen. The kitchen has tons of counter space and cabinets with an oversized island, black appliances, large eat-in area with pantry and tile floors. Retreat to the large owner's suite with a huge owners bathroom that features a large garden tub, separate shower, double vanity, tile flooring, and spacious walk-in closest. The other two guest rooms also feature oversized walk-in closets as well. Don't miss your opportunity to see this beautiful country home.