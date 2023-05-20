New single story home located on 2.2 acres north of St. Matthews, SC. This home features a 2 car garage with with drop zone and full bath upon entry, owner's suite with large walk-in closet, bath with double vanity and separate shower, formal dining room, office, large laundry area with extra cabinetry and stand up freezer. The kitchen is equipped with stainless appliances, granite counter tops, bar and eat-in area. Additional features include LED lighting and tankless water heater to make this a more energy efficient home. Enjoy the expansive back yard from your covered rear porch with over 2 acres allowing plenty of space. All this with close proximity to I-26, creating an easy commute to Columbia and Orangeburg, SC.
3 Bedroom Home in St. Matthews - $399,500
