New single story home located on 2.2 acres north of St. Matthews, SC. This home features a 2 car garage with with drop zone and full bath upon entry, owner's suite with large walk-in closet, bath with double vanity and separate shower, formal dining room, office, large laundry area with extra cabinetry and wash sink. The kitchen is equipped with stainless appliances, granite counter tops, bar and eat-in area. Additional features include LED lighting and tankless water heater to make this a more energy efficient home. Enjoy the expansive back yard from your covered rear porch with over 2 acres allowing plenty of space. All this with close proximity to I-26, creating an easy commute to Columbia and Orangeburg, SC.
3 Bedroom Home in St. Matthews - $359,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
Deputies are investigating the suspicious death of an 18-year-old, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.
A single-car crash claimed the life of a Eutawville man and injured his two passengers on Sunday.
The mother of 18-year-old Ricke Irick found her son dead on Tuesday morning as she was leaving for work, according to an Orangeburg County She…
Orangeburg County
Orangeburg County Sheriff: Missing girl’s mother was shot, killed; Child, father sought; possibly spotted in N.C.
An autopsy shows an Orangeburg woman found on Thanksgiving Day was shot and killed.
A body found near Eutawville has been identified as a 39-year-old woman, according to Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle.
A Eutawville woman pleaded guilty to grand larceny valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000.
“I just did not know. In any way,” says Erin O’Malley of Charlotte, North Carolina, who believed she was unable to bear children.