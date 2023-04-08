This 3bd 2bth home with 1780 SqFt. is sitting on 8.7 acres and is secluded. The yard is large enough for gatherings and very quiet. The home features a large master bath and master bedroom on the opposite side of the home as the guest bedrooms. It also has a nice back porch for sitting and relaxing enjoying the peaceful settings. If you like the country this is the home for you. It is located in Calhoun County which is a desired location. This home wont last long. Buyers and buyers agent responsible for verifying any pertinent information important to them such as but not limited to SqFt, Acreage, Restrictions, ect.......