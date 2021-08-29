3 Bedroom Home in St. Matthews - $189,900

Come check out this beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home on a large corner lot, conveniently located close to town. This property features a workshop with working electricity! The roof was replaced less than 6 years ago, HVAC system replaced less than 5 years ago. If you are looking for a home with character, look no further, the gorgeous front door and beautiful porch will welcome you right in. Make your appointment to view this beauty today before it's too late! Motivated Buyer. Home SOLD AS IS.