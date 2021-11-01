 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in St. Matthews - $189,900

Welcome Home! This vey well maintained Home is located in a very quiet and peaceful neighborhood in Beautiful St. Matthews, SC. Inside, this 3 Bed 2 Bath has a very well planned interior layout along with beautiful hardwood flooring throughout the main living areas and bedrooms. The kitchen has an open concept that’s perfect for entertaining or just relaxing with friends and family. Outside, there’s a huge backyard with privacy fence as well a 350 sqft enclosed workshop. This home has any recent upgrades - very well insulated, double pain windows, HVAC and much more. Home is move in ready! Within short walking distance to local grocery store, restaurants, shopping, etc.... Call the Listing Agent today to set up a showing.

