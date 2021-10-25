3 Bedroom Home in St. Matthews - $170,000

All brick well kept home in established neighborhood. St. Matthews is the county seat and is a small quaint town 6 miles from I-26 and 17 miles from I-95. Great location for enjoyment of year round recreation. There is 480 feet of floored attic space with 6 feet head room. Backyard is fenced. Zillow 3D Tour: https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/cd2df5d7-c207-47e6-87da-416a1ca77ddb/?utm_source=captureapp