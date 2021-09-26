All brick well kept home in established neighborhood. St. Matthews is the county seat and is a small quaint town 6 miles from I-26 and 17 miles from I-95. Great location for enjoyment of year round recreation. There is 480 feet of floored attic space with 6 feet head room. Backyard is fenced.
3 Bedroom Home in St. Matthews - $165,000
