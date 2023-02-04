Looking for a private piece of property and relatively new mobile home in the Santee area? This could possibly be your new home. This is a quiet neighborhood and with 4.39 acres you can have a garden or almost anything you like on this property. The home is move in ready. Owner very neat. The acreage allows for privacy in a area that is growing yet you are convenient to Summerville and Orangeburg. 45 minutes to the first Volvo exit. Convenient to take the country roads to Summerville. The information herein is furnished to the best of the Listing Agent's knowledge is subject to verification by the purchaser and their agent.