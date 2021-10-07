3 Bedroom Home in Saint Matthews - $83,250

This lovely bungalow style home features 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. It is located in a quiet neighborhood in St. Matthews with an entrance on both sides of the house. There are oak hardwood floors throughout the house with newly installed laminate in the kitchen for easy maintenance. Includes carport, rear deck, & shed. This is country living in a small quaint town. Enjoy the low cost living of Calhoun County while sitting on the back lawn and watching deer come up to your yard while drinking coffee