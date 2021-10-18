 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Saint Matthews - $255,000

You say you want a house in Calhoun county -- Look here we have one for you on 1.49 ac in CALHOUN county. Rural home with fenced in back yard so your best friend can run around. Home offers a den and formal living and dining rooms. A game room or man cave will be perfect place to cheer on the Tigers or Gamecocks. Rear cover porch to enjoy the fall breezes and watch the leaves change on the woods behind the property. Or build a fire ring and have smores with the kids. The possibilities are endless with this country setting home just 30 mins from Columbia and 10 mins to St. Matthews.

