3 Bedroom Home in Saint Matthews - $230,000

Beautiful 3 bedroom home with plenty of space to relax with family and friends. Overlooks a wildlife pond that has deeded access for fishing. Hilton Head style home with lots of Natural lightning. Stone fireplace and Oak built wall bookcase. . Great room has open staircase with hardwood flooring. .Screen porch and open deck for viewing the amazing wildlife. Upstairs bedroom has private deck.

