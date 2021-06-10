3 Bedroom Home in Saint Matthews - $227,500

Enjoy over 3 acres in Calhoun County and a Pond View at this 3 Bedroom/ 2 Bath Home. This home welcomes you with a Large Covered Front Porch, Open Floor Plan, Downstairs Primary Owner Bedroom, and Generous Sun Room overlooking Pond with Dock. Vaulted Ceiling & Fireplace in Great Room. Metal Roof, Newer HVAC, and 1 Year Home Warranty for the Lucky New Owner! View More