Welcome to 521 Hammond Cross Road. This lovely 3 bedroom home has 1 full bathroom and 1 half bathroom. With a large open layout, this home measures 1782 square feet. Cozy up to the wood burning fire place in the living room or sit in your chair underneath the covered patio and listen to the birds sing. This home sits on 1 acre, has a workshop/storage building and boast a beautiful mature yard. This home is in Sandy Run school district, and is 5 minutes from Interstate 26.
3 Bedroom Home in Saint Matthews - $175,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 14-year-old Orangeburg resident has been identified as the driver killed in Wednesday afternoon’s collision.
One person died Wednesday afternoon when a truck ran into a car near the same location where two people died last month.
Orangeburg teen drove stolen truck in fatal crash, police say; reports detail pursuit of 14-year-old
The 14-year-old who died in Wednesday afternoon’s collision was driving a truck that was reported stolen, according to the Orangeburg Departme…
A North man is facing his second charge of injuring a child.
A 47-year-old man was shot to death at his Orangeburg home on Sunday evening.
A late-night drug run turned into a quadruple homicide, according to murder suspect Derrick Warren Coleman.
This story was produced in collaboration with The Kingstree News, an Uncovered partner.
A 26-year-old Elloree man died in a single-car crash a few miles outside of Cameron early Sunday morning.
Former South Carolina State men’s basketball coach Murray Garvin has filed a lawsuit against the university at its athletics director, Stacy Danely.