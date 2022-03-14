 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Saint Matthews - $175,000

Welcome to 521 Hammond Cross Road. This lovely 3 bedroom home has 1 full bathroom and 1 half bathroom. With a large open layout, this home measures 1782 square feet. Cozy up to the wood burning fire place in the living room or sit in your chair underneath the covered patio and listen to the birds sing. This home sits on 1 acre, has a workshop/storage building and boast a beautiful mature yard. This home is in Sandy Run school district, and is 5 minutes from Interstate 26.

