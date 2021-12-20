Enjoy the beauty of owning a country home while still being minutes away from local amenities! This home displays a stunning fireplace, open floor plan, and spacious owner's suite. Located on beautiful acreage, this home has lots of room for outdoor recreation. Make great memories while sitting on the back porch as you enjoy the sights and sounds of nature! Property sold in AS IS condition. If square footage is important, buyer/buyer's agent to verify.
3 Bedroom Home in Saint Matthews - $129,900
