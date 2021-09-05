 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Saint Matthews - $109,900

3 Bedroom Home in Saint Matthews - $109,900

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Saint Matthews - $109,900

If you are looking for country living this is it. This 3bd 2bth home is located in a great country setting between Orangeburg and Columbia. The property features a nice sized yard with the house being set back off the road but in view of the road. It also has a deck on the back of the home with a metal carport for parking.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News