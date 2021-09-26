3 Bedroom Home in Rowesville - $219,000

The finest in country living! Built in 1905, this home in the heart of Rowesville gives you a beautiful place to live with almost an acre of land. From the 116 year-old charming wooden floors to the renovated kitchen, this Colonial style settler's home has everything you want in an original property. A recently added closet converted the back room into an official bedroom. The formal living room has a wonderful built-in desk and bookshelf, perfect for working from home or attending virtual classes. Freshly tiled shower in the full bath features oil-rubbed bronze fixtures for a classic look. Four fireplaces keep you warm and cozy the old fashioned way, but the modern and recently installed HVAC gas pack system keeps your air conditioned year round. The wide front porch is perfect for enjoying the afternoon breeze with a glass of sweet tea. Don't miss the workshop in the back with space to manage your projects and hobbies. A small pen allows you to keep your choice of animals or perhaps create an enclosed garden. The convenient carport protects your vehicles from the elements and gives you access to the back door of the home. New privacy fence along the right side of the property defines your backyard space and the driveway from River Drive on the left side of the property is bordered by a traditional wire fence and Crepe Myrtles. Enjoy close camaraderie with wonderful neighbors in this small town that's easily accessible from Columbia, Charleston and Orangeburg, of course!