3 Bedroom Home in Rowesville - $142,500

Beautiful 3bd 2bth home located in the heart of the cozy town Rowesville. Recently renovated with new flooring, refinished hard wood floors, paint and much more. This home is move in ready for the first time home buyer or a family looking to downsize. Situated only a few miles from a public boat landing of the famous Edisto River. Come and enjoy the small town living with big town amenities only10 minutes away. Home is owned & being sold by licensed Realtor