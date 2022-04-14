Looking for home with both charm and character... well look no further. Large 3-bedroom 1.5-bathroom home in a great neighborhood with great neighbors. In need of some tender love and care and your special touch. The home is being sold AS-IS and needs some updates. It has a beautiful front and back yard with a huge 2 car garage. Also, a screened back porch. The home is close to stores. This Property MAY Qualify for Seller Financing Vendee Asset ID 127748 - This Property Was Built Prior To 1978 and Lead-Based Paint Potentially Exists - This Property Is Being Sold As Is, Where Is And Is Priced To Sell – This Is A True Must See!!
3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $99,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A minister says justice was not served when an Orangeburg man pleaded guilty to assaulting his daughter on Friday.
The family and friends of the late Joseph “Joey” Edward Szorosy sobbed Thursday as a Cross man was sentenced to five years of probation in the…
A 32-year-old man was shot and killed early Sunday morning in an Orangeburg apartment.
A 26-year-old Bowman man is accused of shooting at his girlfriend on Saturday. Warrants allege two law enforcement officers were injured as th…
NOTE: This story has been corrected. We apologize for the error.
An Orangeburg County jury convicted a 28-year-old Springfield man of kidnapping, first-degree criminal sexual conduct, first-degree assault an…
Orangeburg County
Orangeburg County
A woman was found dead and a man injured inside their Rail Street home in Bowman early Sunday morning, according to an Orangeburg County Sheri…
Orangeburg County