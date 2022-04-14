3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $99,900

Looking for home with both charm and character... well look no further. Large 3-bedroom 1.5-bathroom home in a great neighborhood with great neighbors. In need of some tender love and care and your special touch. The home is being sold AS-IS and needs some updates. It has a beautiful front and back yard with a huge 2 car garage. Also, a screened back porch. The home is close to stores. This Property MAY Qualify for Seller Financing Vendee Asset ID 127748 - This Property Was Built Prior To 1978 and Lead-Based Paint Potentially Exists - This Property Is Being Sold As Is, Where Is And Is Priced To Sell – This Is A True Must See!!