Charming home in a great location! This darling bungalow home is located within walking distance of local universities. The spacious floorplan, updated features, and natural lighting throughout the home add to the appeal of this precious gem! House is being sold in AS IS condition. If square footage is important, buyer/buyer's agent to verify.
3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $99,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Five beagles shot, killed; suspect accused of also trying to kill hunter
A 25-year-old man is accused of killing five beagles and trying to kill a rabbit hunter in Neeses, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Of…
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
A vehicle fire damaged Captain D’s at Broughton and Fischer streets on Saturday night.
A Saturday night fire temporarily shuttered Captain D’s, according to Orangeburg Department of Public Safety Lt. Anthony Robinson.
A 19-year-old Orangeburg man has been identified as the person who was shot to death on Dec. 27 in Cordova.
Francies Harvey likes a little lemon with her hot tea. She’s got a big one now.
Strong winds wreaked havoc early Monday morning, downing trees and causing structural damage in isolated spots in The T&D Region.
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Monday night shooting in Cordova as a homicide, according to spokesperson Richard Walker.
ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Alton Jermaine Hair Jr., 19, of 3468 Kennerly Road, Orangeburg, will be held at noon Monday, Jan. 3, 20…