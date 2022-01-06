 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $99,000

  • Updated
Charming home in a great location! This darling bungalow home is located within walking distance of local universities. The spacious floorplan, updated features, and natural lighting throughout the home add to the appeal of this precious gem! House is being sold in AS IS condition. If square footage is important, buyer/buyer's agent to verify.

