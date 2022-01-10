Three bedroom home with master up stairs. Cape Cod style log cabin. Fireplace in family room. Front porch for your pleasure. Dining area off kitchen. All offers must be accompanied by proof of funds or qualification letter. Property will be sold as is. Seller will make no repairs.
3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $97,800
