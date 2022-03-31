 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $96,500

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $96,500

Three bedroom home with master up stairs. Cape Cod style log cabin. Fireplace in family room. Front porch for your pleasure. Dining area off kitchen. All offers must be accompanied by proof of funds or qualification letter. Property will be sold as is. Seller will make no repairs. Property will not finance FHA, USDA ,or VA. . Would need 203K or renovation loan.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News