3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $95,000

A 20-year-old Bamberg man is accused of having sex with a 15-year-old girl and recording it, according to Bamberg County Sheriff’s Office warrants.
One of Eutawville’s former police chiefs has pleaded guilty to transferring beer to a minor.
A 42-year-old Neeses man pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 16 years of age.
Officials say the company did not purchase the property. Find out more at: https://thetandd.com/news/local/ceo-flybar-not-coming-announcement-…
The interim president of South Carolina State University said the institution is still poised to address the needs of the state’s expanding tr…
Early forecasts show the possibility of freezing rain on Friday and Saturday in the T&D Region.
Various parts of Orangeburg lost power on Thursday, making it a little more difficult to navigate the city’s streets.
A grease fire displaced a family of five in Orangeburg on Thursday afternoon. No one was injured.
News headlines that toy manufacturer Flybar, Inc. had purchased a building in Orangeburg are incorrect, project officials say.
