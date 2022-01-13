 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $91,680

Hardwood thru out the entire house. Extra room could be 2nd bathroom, fresh paint. Close to shopping and schools. Gas logs in living room. Nice large lot. Property sold as is, no repairs will be made.

