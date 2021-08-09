 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $90,000

3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $90,000

3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $90,000

Great Investment Opportunity or starter home. Add this Ranch style 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home to your portfolio today. One car garage. This home has been well maintained and has a metal roof that was installed within the last month.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News