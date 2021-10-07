 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $89,900

All brick home on corner lot within minutes of town with lots of potential to make this your Home Sweet Home! Lush landscaping with fenced in rear yard for those great get togethers. Do Not miss out!!!

