3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $89,900

Adorable single story home in Orangeburg! Fantastic investment property. Home currently has a tenant in place that has been there for over 20 years and is currently paying $700 per month. If someone wanted for a residence, we are willing to give tenant notice to vacate. per a call to school district, schools are Brookdale, Howard and OW. Call to verify if this is important to you. 24 hour notice required for all showings.