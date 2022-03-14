 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $89,900

Adorable single story home in Orangeburg! Fantastic investment property. Home currently has a tenant in place that has been there for over 20 years and is currently paying $700 per month. If someone wanted for a residence, we are willing to give tenant notice to vacate. per a call to school district, schools are Brookdale, Howard and OW. Call to verify if this is important to you. 24 hour notice required for all showings.

