3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $85,900

This is a great place for a business and/or a home. Exterior was painted 5/2019, New roof 3/2019, Termite Booster 10/2018, HVAC 5/2008, New PVC Plumbing to kitchen and bathroom 5/2011, Copper plumbing 5/1976. This is a must see.

